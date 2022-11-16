Finishing touches going in at Campus Martius ahead of Light Up The Season Friday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are only two days left until the lighting of the Detroit Christmas tree in Campus Martius. 7 Action News will be televising the evening's festivities complete with musical and athletic performances on stage and on the ice.

Thanks to recent warm weather, the rink’s ice was not quite ready Wednesday. However, organizers said it would be ready by Thursday, just in time for practice to begin.

David Cowan is the chief public spaces officer with the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

“So much work will go on in Campus Martius Park between today and, tomorrow and of course right up until the event on Friday,” explained Cowan.

He’s confident everything will come together exactly when it needs to come together.

“With the warm temps this year, we’ve needed every last second to build the ice. So we’re putting the finishing touches on the ice rink. We can’t wait to skate on it for our rehearsals tomorrow,” Cowan said.

It will all be the backdrop of the star-studded, free entertainment for all Detroiters come Friday.

“Performers are traveling from all corners to be here for the show. Everyone from national talent like Darren Kris, who’s headlining the show, to olympian Mariah Bell,” explained Cowan.

One of the main performers and his band, however, hail from a bit closer to home, Detroit’s own Darell “Red” Campbell Junior.

“So I’m the musical director. I get my hands in everybody’s music and then I help to arrange it for TV and for the show,” said Campbell.

He knows he’ll be supporting people like headliner and former Glee star Darren Criss, Julianne Ankley, and the Brazeal Dennard Chorale, just to name a few.

“It’s a huge honor just to be able to back these people and to write this cool music and be able to perform for our city. It’s so cool,” said Campbell.

He explained what he thinks makes Detroit’s tree-lighting ceremony so special.

“Detroit’s holiday season is special because we have so many different people here. So many people from different walks of life and different beliefs and everything like that. But we all come together for cool things like this,” said Campbell.

“I’m most excited for the music, bringing people together and having a good time,” added Campbell.

