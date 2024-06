First witnesses take the stand in Samantha Woll murder trial

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wednesday was an emotional day in court with video and picture evidence brought forward that shows just how gruesome Samantha Woll's murder was.

The prosecution's first witness was Kevin Mull who lived across the street from Woll and was the one who found her dead in front of her house the morning of October 21, 2023.

Mull testified, "The skin was blue, the feet were blue, I touched that part of the body to get some kind of reaction and, immediately, could tell how cold the body was."

Mull's wife Jessica Robinson was the second witness. It was she who called 911.

The prosecution played the audio recording of that phone call.

At one point Robinson said, "My husband was just out walking our dog and told me there was a person, potentially a body, on the sidewalk."

The third, fourth, and fifth witnesses were the two Detroit Police officers who were dispatched when Woll's body was found, and a forensic technician who worked the scene.

Their testimony brought forth gruesome evidence.

The prosecution played a body camera video from that morning that shows how Woll was found... deceased, in the fetal position, drenched in blood. Some of Woll's family left the courtroom for this.

One of the witnesses, former Detroit Police officer Preston Kue testified that beyond Woll's body, her front door was open, and much of the inside of her home was covered in blood.

During Detroit forensic technician Carrington Sheridan's testimony, the prosecution showed pictures of Woll's front hallway and living room. The living room was shown in disarray with food scattered, a laptop knocked over with blood on it, a vape-type pen and contact lenses found on the floor by pillows.

"There appeared to be items surrounding the couch that were consistent with there having been a possible struggle," testified Sheridan.

The defense throughout cross-examination seemingly worked to paint a picture of sloppy police work.

Defense Attorney Brian Brown asked the sixth witness Sergeant Daron Zhou why police working the crime scene took items out of Woll's purse and photographed them next to evidence lying out at the scene.

"Does it make sense to you to remove items from a bench in the entryway and take them out and place them in another location in the house next to items that were already there?" questioned Brown.

"No," answered Detroit Sergeant Daron Zhou.

The seventh and final witness brought forth Wednesday was FBI Special Agent Eli Bowers. His testimony will continue Thursday morning at 9 a.m.