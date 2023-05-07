Watch Now
Friends of the Children-Detroit gears up for its Time for the Children event

Posted at 8:20 AM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 09:14:46-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friends of the Children-Detroit is pleased to invite you to its Time for the Children signature event. This is an evening of inspiration as we celebrate our mission and recognize the phenomenal Professional Mentors who help each child reach their dreams.

The group selects children who face multiple systemic obstacles, and amplifies their voices as they write their own stories of hope and resilience.

To learn more about Friends of the Children-Detroit or its upcoming event, visit Detroit | Friends Of The Children - Detroit (friendsdetroit.org).

