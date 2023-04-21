Greektown business owners react to DPD's 12-point-safety-plan rolling out this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many of the businesses in Greektown are family-run. They've been around for decades and so for them, recent Detroit violence hits hard.

Detroit police say last weekend, there were five different shootings in Greektown and one on the Detroit Riverwalk.

One of the Greektown shootings was on Saturday outside Athens Liquor Store.

Security guard Daryll Straughter was just about to start work when there was an argument about line-cutting.

He stepped in to help and was fatally shot.

Yanni Dionisopoulos, co-owner of Golden Fleece in Greektown said, "People don’t realize that yes, a life was lost, our friend was lost, but the most important thing that happened to us is that they took away our safety net. They took away our unofficial head of security."

Dionisopoulos has been working at the Golden Fleece for 23 years.

He said that after all of last weekend's crime, "It was the first time in my 23 years that I didn’t know what to do. I, as a business owner, instead of focusing on making gyros, which my family has been doing for 53 years, I’m trying to solve society's problems. That’s not my job."

In response to the crime, Detroit police are rolling out a 12-point safety plan this weekend.

DPD's 12-point plan includes:



Implementing mid-summer deployment/ Increased police presence Community education/involvement of community groups Strategic/timed vehicular shutdowns Hard road closures/ enforcement of no parking zones Business inspections Increased DPW lighting in Greektown and Riverwalk Incorporate Eagle-Eye Hotline Deploy video wall monitors Enforce curfew/parent responsibility Enforce public alcohol consumption ordinance Enforce noise ordinance Cash for anonymous crime tips

"It’s definitely measures that should have been taken beforehand," said Dionisopoulos. "I’ve read through the 12-point plan this year, I read through the other plan last year, I’ve read through all the other plans the last 23 years."

George Teftsis, who used to work in Greektown, said, "We are just a little bit sick and tired of just looking at what’s going on in Greektown with no ramifications or improvements throughout the years."

The Golden Fleece is Dionisopoulos' family legacy. He told 7 Action News that he hopes the plan works and beyond that, he hopes the community comes together to continue coming up with solutions so that Greektown can continue serving families for decades to come.

"It’s been safe here and I’m still here, right? We just need to start saying nice things about Greektown," he said.

There will be a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Daryll Straughter at 8 p.m. on Sunday in Greektown.