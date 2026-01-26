DETROIT (WXYZ) — K-8 Catholic schools are becoming increasingly rare in central Detroit, with the Archdiocese of Detroit reporting just five remaining institutions.

During National Catholic Schools Week, Holy Redeemer Catholic School on the city's west side stands as one of these last bastions of Catholic education, led by Sister Kateri Burbee and her dedicated staff.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Holy Redeemer Catholic School thrives as one of Detroit's last 5 K-8 Catholic institutions

Burbee is in her seventh year as principal at Holy Redeemer Catholic School on Junction Avenue. The school is celebrating National Catholic Schools Week with special activities including pizza parties, bowling trips and dress-down days for students and teachers.

"The whole United States is celebrating the gift of a Catholic education. All Catholic schools are celebrating this whole week together," Burbee said.

WXYZ

For Burbee, maintaining the school's Catholic identity remains central to their mission despite the challenges facing Catholic education in Detroit.

"You know for me, it's really sad, especially as a religious sister. Part of Holy Redeemer, our mission is that we're proudly Catholic. It's a pride to know your faith and say yeah, that's who I am," Burbee said.

WXYZ

The school has made Catholic education accessible through extensive scholarship programs. Burbee reports that 95% of students receive financial assistance.

"And find donors that will sponsor our students, so that everybody, no matter your economic status, you can afford to send your kids to Holy Redeemer," Burbee said.

WXYZ

The school has seen remarkable growth in recent years. When former student Sonya Rivas enrolled her daughter Solrisa nine years ago, enrollment stood at about 170 students. Today, that number has grown to 225 students.

"We do live locally in the neighborhood here, so it was the obvious choice for us," Rivas said. "Enrollment has grown over the years. And mainly just letting people know yes, Holy Redeemer is still here, operating. If you don't think it's affordable, there are scholarships available," Solrisa Rivas said.

WXYZ

Burbee credits the surrounding community for the school's success. When not in school, she can often be found at nearby businesses, developing relationships and raising awareness about the nearly 150-year-old institution.

"It's beautiful to have a neighborhood school," Burbee said.

The community support extends beyond awareness to direct financial assistance.

"They've helped even sponsor kids themselves or they give to our school in ways we can serve the community here and allow for students to be scholarshiped in," Burbee said.

WXYZ

Teacher Xander Holway appreciates the generosity that makes Catholic education possible for students who might not otherwise afford it.

"It's just so beautiful. We have so many wonderful donors that give students the opportunity to go to a school like this," Holway said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

