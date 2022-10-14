Watch Now
Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday morning

Scripps
Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 15:50:25-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that Lafayette Coney Island will be reopening Saturday morning.

Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo says they have passed the latest inspections and corrected all of the problems.

The restaurant has been closed since early September when officials were informed about an "abundance" of social media postings referencing rodents running through the restaurant.

The restaurant has been cleaning and patching holes since then, waiting for the okay from the city to reopen.

Exact details of the reopening have not been released.

