Lawmakers, city leaders look for ways to improve tourism, bring more money to Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the city of Detroit looks forward to large events like the 2024 NFL draft, city, state and federal leaders are looking at ways to improve tourism.

Tuesday, dozens of lawmakers, travel agents and others gathered at the Charles H. Wright Museum for the “Travel Works for America” national tour.

The stop is part of a national tour focused on how travel works for metro Detroit and communities across the state. The event featured panelists from companies like Delta Airlines and General Motors, who spoke about ways to streamline and improve travel logistics and marketing to drive more tourism dollars to Detroit.

"We have so many things to shine on here with more theater seats than any other place except New York or London, the No. 1 river walk in the country, four sports teams all located in the city," said Claude Molinari with Visit Detroit. "We have an incredible story and as long as we’re funded appropriately and can get the word out there, we’re going to be able to drive more people here."

According to the U.S. Travel Association which hosted Tuesday's event, Detroit visitors spent $9.2 billion last year and domestic and international travelers spent $24 billion in the state.

City leaders say while that money has a large impact on businesses, it also impacts city residents.

"You think about the big events that we have, we’re going to be hosting the NFL draft next year and that’s projected to bring upwards of $60 million to our local economy. So, when you think about the excitement for Detroit-based businesses and the hotel industry, it really makes that difference," said Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison. "If you’re a Detroiter and you’re in the neighborhood and you think how does this benefit me? It benefits all of us because we’re able to take that money and provide general city services."

Tourism experts say they’re hopeful the discussion will not only mean more advertising for the city but also streamlining of travel logistics.

"The travel industry doesn’t just happen. It takes a lot of hard work and right now there’s too much hard work for travelers," said Geoff Freeman who is the President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. "We’ve got to fix these issues and that’s what we’re here today to talk about."