Lawsuit filed against Sinai-Grace Hospital in nurse sex assault case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A nurse accused of sexually victimizing people at Detroit’s Sinai-Grace hospital and facing multiple charges of CSC is now named in a new lawsuit filed by an alleged victim.

Wilfredo Figueroa Berrios is facing 8 criminal counts, tied to 3 alleged victims.

Today, I talked exclusively with attorney Todd Flood about allegations and social media posts he says are a key part of his case.

“She’s been through hell and back,” that’s how Flood is describing what he calls the immense trauma his client, a woman being treated for alcohol addiction, went through at the hands of Wilfredo Figueroa Berrios.

He says, back on August 19th, she was a patient at Sinai-Grace Hospital, “When this guy forced himself onto her. Not once. Not twice. Not 3 times. 4 individual times,” Flood says.

He says prosecutors adding another charge last week adds to the stunning nature of a crime where patients have been placed at risk.

Flood showed me social media posts he says were missed by hospital staff when it came to evaluating Figueroa Berrios for hiring.

“All you had to do was go to social media and just look at the rude comments he makes. On his own social media, about checking out a Race for the Cure for cancer and doing breast exams for tents and having fun with it,” Flood says.

Prosecutors also charged the former nurse with sexually assaulting a woman inside a porta-john.

A licensed nurse since 2012, police say he broke the sacred trust of patients, and at least 3 more criminal cases are under review, including one from Livonia dating back to 2021.



“There’s video footage of him; he got charged, but there’s video footage of him going in and out of the room, for no reason,” Flood says. “He wasn’t there taking care of her or a check on her. Touches them. Massages them and starts to take overt actions.”

I did reach an attorney for the defendant, who tells me he denies all allegations and looks forward to having his day in court.

I also reached out to a spokesperson for DMC on behalf of Sinai-Grace Hospital. They released the following statement:

Sinai-Grace Hospital prioritizes the safety of our patients. The hospital has rigorous processes in place to screen applicants prior to employment. There was no indication of a concern during that process. We also have processes to identify and address patient safety issues and take appropriate action. Upon becoming aware of these allegations, Sinai-Grace proactively initiated contact with and notified law enforcement and suspended the employee, who has since been terminated. We do not condone any type of abuse and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Federal privacy laws restrict us from sharing patient-specific information.

