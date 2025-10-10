Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk returns to Detroit for 28th year

CORKTOWN DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of participants are expected to gather in Corktown this Saturday for the 28th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, an event that has raised $14 million for the American Cancer Society over nearly three decades.

The walk, which runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., begins at the Corner Ballpark, the site of the old Tigers Stadium.

Erin Schrieber, with the American Cancer Society and event organizer, expects about 10,000 people to participate in what she describes as a moving day for the community.

"To see everybody rally around those in the community that have been battling it, are still battling it, honoring those that we've lost, it is such a moving day for everyone," Schrieber said.

The event takes place during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time devoted to educating people about breast cancer and highlighting the importance of early detection. According to Schrieber, more than 200,000 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone.

Tiffany Arnold, a Troy resident and single mother, will participate in the walk for the second time. Arnold was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer at age 46, despite having no family history of the disease and being up-to-date on her mammograms.

"Funny story is I went in on my lunch break — it was that unexpected, and the first thing that came to mind was my daughter, who is my everything. So immediately, I went into mommy survivor mode at that moment, 'Okay, what do we have to do?'" Arnold said.

Arnold underwent a mastectomy but did not require chemotherapy. She now lives cancer-free and emphasizes the importance of regular screenings.

"Stay on top of your mammograms, don't be afraid…knowing is half the battle," Arnold said.

At least 10 of Arnold's friends and family members will join her at the walk, providing the same support they offered during her cancer journey.

Neighboring businesses in Corktown are contributing to the fundraising effort, with many donating 10% of their sales to support the American Cancer Society's breast cancer research and patient support services.

Corktown Taphouse, which opened last year, is among the participating businesses.

"We tend to pick up late afternoon and evening, so if we get busy for lunch, we could hopefully give back $500 to $700 to the American Cancer Society," Ron Moore, co-owner of Corktown Taphouse, said.

This year, the goal is to raise $700,000, and organizers expect to exceed that amount. Registration for the walk is available on-site until the event begins.

