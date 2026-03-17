Metro Detroit celebrates Saint Patrick's Day despite freezing cold and single-digit wind chills

CORKTOWN (WXYZ) — Large crowds filled Irish bars across metro Detroit Tuesday as residents braved what could be the coldest Saint Patrick's Day in nearly 50 years.
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While most celebrations took place indoors, getting there was a colder journey than many have become accustomed to.
Francine Moore was among those who made the trip out to celebrate.
"I have gone out on Saint Patrick's Day forever," Moore said. "You get to hang out with your friends and drink and party and have a good time."
For at least one person, the holiday carried extra meaning.
"It's my birthday, and it's easy to find something to do because it's something going on everywhere," Marcus said.
Taylor Stone summed up the frigid conditions with a familiar sentiment.
"Classic Michigan weather. You know we choose to live here, so we have to deal with it," Stone said.
One person joining the festivities in Corktown said the weather wouldn't stop her from enjoying the day — though it did prompt her to add some extra layers of green.
"We talk always about going somewhere warmer, but Detroit - it's what we know," Christie said. "Normally, I'd have my Saint Patrick's Day t-shirt. It's on underneath this, but probably won't get to see it today."
At McShane's Irish Pub at the corner of Trumbull and Michigan Avenue, owner Bob Roberts said he believes the cold affected early morning turnout — but that things picked up as the day went on.
"It's America's favorite holiday, all the way from Ireland," Roberts said. "Like I said, it was a little cold and brisk this morning, so it was a little slower than normal, but we got kicking around 9 o'clock, we filled up."
Roberts said that in warmer years, Saint Patrick's Day is typically equal to about a week's worth of business. Despite the slower start, he said he's glad his pub is still filling up.
"It's a good shot in the arm after coming off January and February, which are two of the slowest months in the restaurant business," Roberts said.
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