Michigan Veteran's Foundation at risk of closing as federal funding slows

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A veteran’s shelter in the city of Detroit is at risk of shutting down.

The Michigan Veteran's Foundation on Grand River Ave. has been around since 1989. It provides places to sleep, eat, healthcare services and job training to area veterans in need.

MVF CEO Raeda Dabaja says more than 90% of the nonprofit's budget is dependent on federal funding. However, Dabaja says that funding has been much less than what is needed to support services for veterans and the facilities in the last few months.

Dabaja says she cut her own salary by more than 50% and was forced to lay off several employees just to break even.

"We’re trying as much as we can. I’m almost working 24/7, sometimes 6 days I’m here. We’re taking it month by month," said Dabaja.

Dabaja says because of COVID-19 many vets stopped coming to community shelters in fear of getting sick. During that time, Dabaja says a survey was taken of how many veterans were using their services, and based on those decreased numbers shelter capacity and federal funding tied to that capacity was cut.

Dabaja says COVID funding that was being used to supplement any shortfall also ended in May but pre-COVID demand for services has returned with little money to support it. The program is now at risk of shutting down.

Staff at MVF say many of the vets they work with struggle with mental illness, PTSD, or substance abuse.

"There’s no set pattern or specific plan that helps people to help themselves," said former marine Ray Williamson who has worked at MVF for several years.

Without the program, staff at MVF say the hundreds of veterans they help each year could be without a place to go.

"It’s heartbreaking to me to think that any of this would disappear," said Williamson. "It’s just mind-boggling to me that people say that they love veterans and I see that, don’t get me wrong, but for us to even have the possibility of losing funding is really frightening."

The nonprofit is now asking for volunteers and monetary donations from the community. They've also written several letters to state lawmakers for a more permanent solution but say no legislation has successfully passed.

"I know, like myself, when there is a need most Americans I think step up so this is the time," said Williamson.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer at the Michigan Veteran's Foundation, click here. The nonprofit can also be reached by phone at (313) 831-5500.