Mother of 5 leaves home days before Christmas after squatter removal service threatens prosecution

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Providers of squatter removal services offer landlords and property management companies an alternative way to deal with unsavory situations and illegal squatters. However, local community leaders are sounding the alarm, saying squatter removal services are becoming more popular, and may also provide a fast, easy way to avoid the normal eviction court process.

“He knocked on my door,” explained Detroit resident and mother of five, Jessica Coleman. “He had some paperwork in his hand, and he was like, ‘You’re supposed to be here illegally, squatting. And by law, I got to put you out within 24 hours.”

Jessica Coleman was recalling the interaction she had with a man from a “squatter removal service” in December 2022.

Outlier Media first reported the story.

One month earlier, the house Coleman was renting was sold. She had been on a month-to-month lease and had a signed copy of the lease to prove it. She said her gas service was cut off shortly after the sale, and she had been fighting with the new owners to get it back on.

Coleman said she gave a copy of her lease to the man who showed up at her door wearing a bullet proof vest, a badge and a body camera.

“The next day, there was a letter on the door saying they’d come back and remove my stuff and I’d be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” explained Coleman.

7 Action News obtained a copy of that letter which had been stuck to the door with orange tape. It reads:

“YOU ARE ILLEGALLY Possessing this property. You have 24 hours to evacuate the premises or a removal team will return to bring out your property. If you are still here you can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Whole Armor Protection LLC. Squatter Removal service.”

Coleman said he also suggested he could call Child Protective Services. So, she said to avoid the cold conditions, threat of being removed, and headaches of dealing with CPS, she grabbed everything she could and got out, just days before Christmas.

That man is Roland Arrington, the owner of Whole Armor Protection. He left his number on the letter posted on Coleman’s door.

Arrington declined an on-camera interview, but he did answer questions, explaining he recalled the interaction with Coleman and the timeline of events very differently. Arrington confirmed he was hired by Lenox Property Management, Coleman's new property management company. However, he insisted he never accused Coleman of being a squatter. He said there was no forced removal and no threats. Coleman feels differently.

“What would you call that if somebody put a letter on your door and then they tell you you’ve got 24 hours or they’re coming back to remove your stuff?” asked Coleman.

Someone did call CPS. CPS did come out and investigated Coleman, eventually clearing her.

7 Action News reached out to Lenox Property Management for clarification. They said to call their attorney, Aaron Cox, who did not return a request for an interview or comment. Cox’s receptionist, who wouldn’t identify herself, said, “We’re not commenting at this time.”

Joe McGuire with the Detroit Justice Center is representing Coleman.

“It’s pretty shocking, the lengths to which some landlords go to avoid the normal court process,” remarked McGuire. “To use the techniques that were used in this case is very abhorrent and illegal.”

He has advice for other landlords considering such squatter removal services.

“Err on the side of caution. There is no reason to use these squatter removal services when the regular court process is plenty quick enough, when there is a danger of liability for you and your employees. And more importantly, when there is a danger to do real harm to human beings and families and this community,” said McGuire.

Robert Day with Detroit Eviction Defense said they’re hearing about an uptick in use of squatter removal services. He believes they are used to intimidate. He reacted to Coleman’s case.

“He did threaten her. Of course he threatened her. You’ll be arrested? I’m coming to throw all your stuff out? Those are threats. Those are standard threats,” said Day.

McGuire explained what people can do if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“As much as you can, get your documentation together. I would call legal aid. There are some legal aid services available to tenants in situations like this. There’s Lake Shore Legal Aid. There’s United Community Housing Coalition. There’s my organization, Detroit Justice Center.”

He said the city needs to do more.

“I think Miss Coleman’s situation is a real wake-up call to the city that we really need to stop landlords from getting away with anything. There needs to be accountability and there needs to be common sense regulation.”

As for Coleman, she explained she’s a fighter.

“I feel like if I don’t say nothing or speak up, I’m trying to help somebody else so that this don’t happen to nobody again,” said Coleman.