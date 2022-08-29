Mother of five is one victim of what Detroit Police call 'random' shooting rampage

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “For those who have been coming to my office, Lari Brisco is the smiling receptionist who greets you and asks about your day. We are deeply saddened to announce she was killed in a random and senseless act of violence that made local and national news,” Dr. Kathleen Dass MD, wrote on her medical office’s Facebook page.

Dr. Dass says Lari Brisco was one of three people who Detroit police say a shooter randomly decided to kill Sunday morning. She worked at her Oak Park Practice as a medical receptionist.

He crossed paths with her at a bus stop just before seven in the morning on Livernois. The 43-year-old was a mom to five children.

“They were her motivation for doing everything in life,” said Dr. Dass.

Lari took Monday off so she could move into a new home closer to work. Lari was getting on the bus to travel to rent a moving van.

“She was someone I thought would be in our office until she retired. She brought so much joy to my life, to my family's life, to our patients’ lives. And I think they are all going to be impacted by her loss," said Dr. Dass.

Dr. Dass said Lari made everyone feel special - for example by coming in early to decorate for birthdays.

The people who lost their lives are on the mind of neighbors on Pennington, where the gunman shot and tried to kill a fourth victim, but neighbors fought back. Detroit Police describe the man as an 80-year-old. He and his dog were shot but survived.

“He saw my weapon and he went from predator to prey. He had that look of shock,” said a neighbor who grabbed his gun and shot back, to protect his elderly neighbor.

“The neighbor, he fired a shot and the guy turned around and took off. He scattered like a jack rabbit,” said Wallace Pleasant, who witnessed it.

“If he didn’t he would have walked up on him and shot him multiple times, like he did the other victims that morning,” said Kaia Maxey-Gholson, a neighbor who witnessed it.

