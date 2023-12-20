Mothers of children killed in Detroit call for community to speak up on crime

DETROIT (WXYZ) — July 12, 2023, is the date DeLisa Glaspie's son Khalil Allen was killed in Detroit.

She said she'll never forget, "He was in my truck. My truck was shot up 18 times, my son had 11 gunshot wounds."

It's in his memory that she, along with Tabitha Nahabedian and Alisa Sanders, created Mothers Keeping Boots on the Ground.

The group holding a rally outside Detroit Police Headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

All three women have lost a child due to crime in Detroit, all three women are calling on the community for answers.

"We don’t want this year, 2023, to end with no action," said Glaspie. "We’re going to keep sending pictures, we’re going to keep sending messages."

The three moms, along with dozens of others who have lost loved ones due to Detroit violence held signs and chanted.

Sanders said, "Our kids have been murdered and you all know something but you’re not saying anything."

After sharing their message on the sidewalk outside of DPD, the group then went inside to meet with Detroit Police Chief James White and his executive leadership team.

Sergeant Jordan Hall with Detroit Police told us that after speaking with Mothers Keeping Boots on the Ground these past few months, DPD is changing their communication process with family members of victims.

Sergeant Hall said, "It would enhance. There is already a relationship with the detective but more so of a leadership role, so we’re going to make sure Sergeants and Lieutenants are involved in each case."

In regard to how often tips from the community help solve a Detroit crime case, DPD Captain Donna McCord said; "It happens often, you know someone comes forward with some new information, whether it’s DNA that we discovered or we’re able to get a match or just simply someone has it on their conscience, and they come forward."

Nahabedian, Glaspie, and Sanders each wear the date that their child died on the back of their sweatshirts, they say they will never stop fighting until the people who know something about their child's death, say something.

"The community has to help, they have to start speaking up," said Sanders. "They can’t stand on a code, saying they snitchin, how are you snitchin? You’re not snitching. You’re telling on someone who murdered someone's child."

If you have a tip regarding a crime in Detroit you can report it anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.