Motor City Brewing Works to take a 'pause' at Midtown taproom after historic steam line shut off

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Motor City Brewing Works announced that the taproom in Midtown will "pause" next month after more than three decades in the city.

In a post on their website, the brewery said that they will be open through Feb. 8, and then after that, it will pause to figure out what's next.

According to the brewery, it runs on the city's historic thermal system.

"After more than a hundred years, our section of steam line that powered the kettle and much of the brewery reached the end of its life, and service was permanently shut off on December 31. While that change forced our hand, it also gives us a moment to step back and consider longer-term possibilities," the post reads.

Now through Feb. 8, the taproom will be in service and displaying a digital montage of the historic photos from the breweries and events.

"We’re using this time to explore next steps, whether that’s reworking infrastructure, finding the right partners, or identifying a succession path that respects the history of this place while giving it a future," the post reads.

Motor City Brewing Works said that beer distribution to retailers will continue thanks to the help from fellow brewers.