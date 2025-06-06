Motor City Pride prepares for tens of thousands as some pride events see sponsor pullback

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Volunteers are setting up stages at Hart Plaza in Detroit as the countdown to Motor City Pride begins, with organizers expecting tens of thousands of attendees this weekend.

The event will feature over 140 vendors and approximately 150 performers across three stages, all celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone down to the festival," said Dave Wait, Motor City Pride chairperson.

Wait says Motor City Pride has been running for more than 50 years, and this year's celebration comes at a particularly important time.

"With the rhetoric and what's happening around the country with different LGBTQ legislation threatening trans individuals, renaming various different things, people aren't feeling safe and comfortable," Wait said.



FULL INTERVIEW: Dave Wait, Motor City Pride chairperson, speaks about the annual event

FULL INTERVIEW: Dave Wait, Motor City Pride chairperson, speaks about the annual event

While Motor City Pride lost only one unnamed sponsor this year, larger markets like New York City and San Francisco have seen major brands distancing themselves from pride events.

"We're talking hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Alex Davidson, professor for the Illich School of Business at Wayne State University.

Davidson believes there are several factors behind the sponsorship pullback, including the current political climate and potential public backlash.

"If you look at what happened with Bud Light and their partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, they got hit with boycotts, a lot of criticism, their sales dropped, their stock took a hit," Davidson said.

However, Davidson suggests economic considerations are likely the biggest reason for sponsorship cutbacks.

"If we look at the Motor City Pride events, they really haven't seen a drop in sponsors the way other cities have, like New York or San Francisco. Why is that? Well, one potential reason is these sponsorships for pride events in Detroit cost less than they do in major cities like New York," Davidson said.

Wait confirmed the financial differences, noting, "Our contributions will range from, most of them are about $6,000, we have one at $40,000, but they're much smaller than what the larger prides on the different coasts have to raise."

Despite some sponsors stepping back nationally, Wait emphasizes that the community's support matters most.

"I think what most affects events like Pride is the people, it is the LGBTQ community, it's the people that support the community. I think this goes beyond just sponsorships. I don't think sponsorships are responsible for growing the causes of the community," Wait said.

The event aims to "celebrate the progress we've made towards equality while also advocating for full equality and protections for all individuals," according to Wait.

For more information on Motor City Pride, visit https://motorcitypride.org/ .

—————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

