Motown Museum announces special programming ahead of tour pause for construction

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Motown Museum has set next week for the Last Week of Tours at Hitsville U.S.A. before the facility will pause guided tours as they work to complete the expansion of the facility.

The tours will take place January 12 through 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Officials say "This weeklong celebration honors Motown’s enduring legacy while serving as a powerful kickoff to the momentum leading toward the reopening of Hitsville U.S.A. and the debut of the Motown Experience, slated for Spring 2027."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Motown Museum expansion brings untold stories to life with 2027 completion target

Motown Museum expansion brings untold stories to life with 2027 completion target

The tour will focus on "artist-themed days, including docent-led tour highlights, specially curated playlists and video footage, vinyl record specials, commemorative giveaways, and opportunities to win special Motown Museum memorabilia. As an enhancement to the Motown Museum tour, each day spotlights a Motown artist or theme, offering fans a deeper, more immersive connection to the music and stories that shaped generations."

They have set the following schedule:

Motown Museum via Identity PR

Monday, Jan. 12 – Marvelettes Monday Hospitality Industry Day with discounted admission

Tuesday, Jan. 13 – Teena Marie Tuesday

Wednesday, Jan. 14 – Stevie Wonder Wednesday

Thursday, Jan. 15 – The Temptations Thursday

Friday, Jan. 16 – Four Tops Friday

Saturday, Jan. 17 – Diana Ross & The Supremes Saturday

Sunday, Jan. 18 – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles Sunday

Detroit Day with discounted admission

Monday, Jan. 19 – MLK Day Featuring immersive tours

Following the pause in guided tours, the museum will remain active with programs and exhibits at the Esther Gordy Edwards Centre.

Tickets are available at the Motown Museum Box Office or online at