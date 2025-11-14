Multi-shooting suspect in critical condition after trying to run from police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a suspect who was under surveillance by DPD and ATF in a series of shooting incidents over the past 10 days is in critical condition after being shot while trying to run from law enforcement.

Officers say the suspect is alleged to be involved in a non-fatal shooting, as well as nine incidents where cars and houses were shot at, dating back to November 5. Officers say some of those shootings were random, while "a couple" appear targeted.

According to police, the surveillance spotted the suspect coming out of a house earlier Friday. When those officers got close, police say, the suspect took off. Police say he made it to Livernois and Fullerton, where he jumped out of his vehicle and carjacked a Chevy Suburban. Three ATF agents fired at the suspect in this incident, which occurred around 12:40 p.m., but he took off again. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.

The next incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. when Michigan State Police performed a PIT maneuver, stopping the vehicle in a field near Martin Luther King and Woodward in Detroit. Police say the suspect jumped out of the car with a weapon in his hand, ran around the corner, and encountered two Detroit Police officers, who opened fire, hitting the suspect.

He has been taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

