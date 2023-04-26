Muslim students at Wayne State University fear for safety after Islamophobic incident on campus

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A confrontation on campus has left Muslim students at Wayne State University fearing for their safety.

They say last week members of a religious group - known to travel the country targeting people of other faiths - were on the Campus of Wayne State, holding Anti-Islamic signs. But what happened next left students feeling not only deeply offended but fearful for their safety.

"One of them grabbed the Quran and started stomping on it," said Mahmoud Muheisan, a senior at WSU.

The Quran is the holy book of Islam. Muslims consider the desecration of the Quran as an act of hate. And even after Mahmoud Muheisan, a philosophy student, grabbed the Quran from one of the men, he says the hatred didn't end there.

"They called us devil worshipers, ignorant and prideful," said Muheisan.

"You went to the Dean, what did the Dean say?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 Action News reporter.

"We can't do anything about it, because it's a public university," said Muheisan.

Wayne State University say their hands were tied due to free speech.

In an official statement to 7 Action News, WSU writes,

While the First Amendment covered last week's actions, we find this to be deplorable, repulsive, and worthy of our strongest condemnation. The group notified the University ahead of time that it was coming to speak on campus, and our police department provided a strong presence to ensure that campus remained safe for everyone.

But Mahmoud doesn't believe that statement coincides with past events.

"Two years ago, a group of far-right individuals came, and they had swastika windmills," said Muheisan.

Following that incident, WSU Dean sent an email. The University condemned the action, and Wayne State University Police removed the group from campus. Mahmoud also condemns the antisemitic signage but wants the University to take similar action with all instigators.

Meanwhile, another student Zaynah Jadallah now feels unsafe on campus.

"This is a campus that has a wide majority of Muslims and it was the last 10 nights of Ramadan. So, it offends me a lot. A regular statement could have been something they could have initially done and an open dialogue, talk to us, make sure we feel safe, and we feel welcome. They say they want a diverse community, but this doesn't allow for growth and diversity," said Zaynah Jadallah, a WSU student.

After covering the story, the University sent an email to students condemning the Islamophobic incident. University officials will also meet Muslim students on May 10th. The University also plans to review its protocols to ensure a proper balance between an individual's right to free expression and fostering a safe, inclusive environment for everyone.

