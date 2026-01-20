New cafe, market & more among 30th round of Motor City Match recipients

The City of Detroit and Mayor Mary Sheffield announced the latest Motor City Match recipients, the 30th round of the program.

According to the city, 11 Detroit businesses will share $535,000 in grants from Motor City Match, with plans to open brick-and-mortar locations in 11 neighborhoods across the city.

“I’ve always been vocal about the need to invest in our city’s entrepreneurs. They bring fresh ideas, jobs and valuable goods and services to neighborhoods across Detroit,” Sheffield said in a statement. “These 11 entrepreneurs represent the Detroit I know. The one where hardworking people with great ideas just need a real shot to succeed. Motor City Match gives them that shot, and our whole city wins when they do.”

The city said that 80% of the businesses are minority-owned, 74% are women-owned and 85% are owned by Detroit residents.

Motor City Match provides support for Detroit entrepreneurs through its Plan, Develop and Design tracks, which offer business services, training and one-on-one advising.

“Round 30 shows Motor City Match doing what it was designed to do,” DEGC President and CEO Kevin Johnson said. “We’re reaching entrepreneurs across the city, from longtime Detroiters with deep neighborhood roots to newcomers with bold visions. The geographic and creative diversity makes our commercial corridors stronger and our economy more resilient.”

Through the 30 rounds, officials said that 200 businesses have opened, with 56 more under construction. The total cash grants are $20.5 million, and 83.9% are minority-owned.

The Motor City Match awardees for round 30 are:

