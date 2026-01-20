New cafe, market & more among 30th round of Motor City Match recipients

The City of Detroit and Mayor Mary Sheffield announced the latest Motor City Match recipients, the 30th round of the program.
According to the city, 11 Detroit businesses will share $535,000 in grants from Motor City Match, with plans to open brick-and-mortar locations in 11 neighborhoods across the city.
“I’ve always been vocal about the need to invest in our city’s entrepreneurs. They bring fresh ideas, jobs and valuable goods and services to neighborhoods across Detroit,” Sheffield said in a statement. “These 11 entrepreneurs represent the Detroit I know. The one where hardworking people with great ideas just need a real shot to succeed. Motor City Match gives them that shot, and our whole city wins when they do.”
The city said that 80% of the businesses are minority-owned, 74% are women-owned and 85% are owned by Detroit residents.
Motor City Match provides support for Detroit entrepreneurs through its Plan, Develop and Design tracks, which offer business services, training and one-on-one advising.
“Round 30 shows Motor City Match doing what it was designed to do,” DEGC President and CEO Kevin Johnson said. “We’re reaching entrepreneurs across the city, from longtime Detroiters with deep neighborhood roots to newcomers with bold visions. The geographic and creative diversity makes our commercial corridors stronger and our economy more resilient.”
Through the 30 rounds, officials said that 200 businesses have opened, with 56 more under construction. The total cash grants are $20.5 million, and 83.9% are minority-owned.
The Motor City Match awardees for round 30 are:
- Children of the Rising Sun, LLC – Children of the Rising Sun is a holistic early childhood program serving children from birth to age five and their families. 19711 Greenfield
- Fungi and Fungal – Fungi and Fungal is a cozy mycology café and retail space where coffee, community, and cultivation come together. 7627 Mack
- Heal Well Detroit, LLC – Heal Well Detroit Adult Day Center offers compassionate daytime services for adults with disabilities, combining enriching activities, nutritious meals, transportation, and wellness monitoring. 22243 Fenkell
- Matron Saint, LLC – Matron Saint is a wholesale and neighborhood bakery specializing in hyperlocal, seasonal pastries, with select ingredients grown on site. 8418 W McNichols
- Michigan Print Source, LLC – Michigan Print Source provides high-quality materials, supplies and craft essentials for aspiring print entrepreneurs and creatives. 14191 Greenfield
- Old Redford Treatment Center Inc. – Old Redford Treatment Center provides specialized counseling for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for substance use disorders. 23001 W Grand River
- Pro Link Center – Pro Link Center provides flexible, affordable business space rentals for entrepreneurs, creators and community professionals. 15334 W McNichols
- Riverwards Market – Riverwards is a neighborhood market connecting farmers and makers with the community through fresh, local and seasonal food that celebrates Detroit and Michigan’s food culture. 8933 Kercheval
- Ruby’s Natural Hair Care Products, LLC – Ruby’s Natural Hair Care is a Black-owned, family-run beauty brand offering handcrafted, all-natural hair and skincare products. 14415 E Jefferson
- TOA Café – TOA Café blends Yemeni hospitality with modern coffee culture, serving specialty drinks, brunch, and fusion plates. 2420 Bagley
- Webdroid, LLC – Webdroid is a Detroit-based esports computer lab and game center that provides high-performance gaming, coding and design experiences for youth and the community based in technology. 2898 W Grand Blvd