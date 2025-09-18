New Detroit Windsor Tunnel bus service launching, here's what you need to know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just under a month after the Windsor Tunnel Bus stopped service, plans for a new bus through the Detroit Windsor Tunnel have been announced.

It's being called the Linq Tunnel Bus.

The bus will follow the same routes as the previous tunnel bus, with drop-off locations at Jefferson, Washington, Cass, and Michigan Avenue, after picking up passengers at the Tunnel Plaza. Fares will be $15 per person per ride and will be cashless, with all major credit cards accepted.

All you will need to ride is the necessary documentation to cross the border.

The bus will run Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The hours will remain the same every day, regardless of holidays or other events.

Operators are targeting October 1 for the beginning of service, but say that date could change.