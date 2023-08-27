Nick Cannon to host free back-to-school event in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Actor Nick Cannon to host a free back-to-school event today in Detroit!

The Nick Cannon Foundation is thrilled to unveil the inaugural "Ncredible Back-to-School Blowout," a philanthropic endeavor aimed at assisting students in need to gear up for the upcoming school year. Cannon will serve as the host of this free event, scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at 2 p.m. The event will be held at Wayne County Community College - Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, located at 971 W. Fort Street.

Over 1,500 attendees from grades K-12 will receive essential resources such as book bags, school supplies, and hygiene kits. In addition, the program boasts an exciting lineup of engaging experiences and notable guests, including appearances by the NBA G League Motor City Cruise, the NFL PA (Detroit Chapter), and a marching band.

The day promises live music, health screenings, STEM activities, financial literacy workshops for parents, and much more.