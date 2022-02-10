Officials warn of scammers claiming to be Detroit police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is warning of a scam after receiving complaints from residents.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the department said scammers have been claiming to be calling from DPD.

Detroit police say officers will never call “claiming you need to pay a fine or warrant, or anything by phone.”

Officials are encouraging residents to not answer calls from phone number they don’t recognize. They also said people can call the department to confirm if the call came from them or not.