Old Faygo bottles, bricks & more: Wayne State becomes official home for Detroit archaeological artifacts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's rich history is being preserved with help from one of its historic schools, as Wayne State University's Museum of Anthropology takes on a new role, safeguarding the city's archaeological treasures.

McCullen is the anthropologist in charge of storing and preserving these historic pieces, from pennies dated to 1903 to chamber pots that predate flushed toilets.

But what makes these pennies and pots extra special is where they came from.

"There's a lot of archaeology that happens in Detroit, many people don't know that. We want to make sure these collections stay in the city of Detroit," McCullen said.

In October, Detroit and Wayne State established a Memorandum of Agreement naming this museum the official home for artifacts uncovered during federally funded excavations across Detroit.

There's even something for Faygo fans — bottles from before it was even called Faygo.

"Feigenson brothers eventually became Faygo, which is, you know, one of Detroit's favorite brands," McCullen said.

McCullen's team found these Feigenson Brothers bottles at the old Hastings Street neighborhood, where the brothers originally set up their company.

"You can see they have a marking on them that says Feigenson Brothers, Detroit, Michigan," McCullen said.

The rest, as they say, is history for master's student Olivia Evans.

"Originally wanted to do forensic work, but my professor introduced me to archaeology," Evans said.

Originally from Memphis, Evans takes pride in keeping Detroit's history in Detroit.

"I talk a lot about why archaeology is important for people to actually touch history," Evans said.

"Last semester, I was part of a class where we did field work, the site was a Ukrainian Church, found interesting artifacts not only related to the church but plots for businesses that used to be there," Evans said.

Saturday, the museum is hosting a free Archaeology Day.