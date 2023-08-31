Parisian-inspired Le Suprême opens for dinner in the Book Tower

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The first of five restaurants in the newly reopened Book Tower is ready to accept guests as Le Suprême has announced it is open for business.

A Parisian-inspired brasserie, or informal restaurant, Le Suprême will be open for dinner Tuesday – Thursday, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Plans are underway to expand service, including breakfast and lunch, and they will be announced at a later date.

A tour of Detroit's historic, redeveloped Book Tower

The restaurant is designed to pay homage to 1920s Detroit, as well as the iconic Book Tower, which recently reopened following a $300 million renovation by Bedrock. In July, Bedrock announced Le Suprême and Bar Rotunda would open before the end of summer, with three more restaurants scheduled to open this fall.

Le Suprême is located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Grand River Avenue. According to Method Studios, which conceptualized and designed the restaurants at the Book Tower, "Guests can look forward to French-inspired specialties such as seafood towers, tuna carpaccio, steak au poivre, and moules frites, along with breads, pastries and desserts from the restaurant’s in-house boulangerie and patisserie. Le Suprême’s full-service bar will showcase a traditional absinthe service, a curated cocktail program and a global selection of over 300 champagnes and wines."

They also say, "The 6,200 square-foot space offers seating for up to 210 guests. Design features include a traditional La Bastille zinc bar top, hand-made art nouveau European tiles, hand-clipped mosaic marble flooring, oxblood leather booths, layered with locally sourced vintage artwork, lamps, and furniture curated to pay homage to the musical and cultural notes of Detroit. In addition, Le Suprême offers a 24-seat private dining room complete with a fireplace for parties requiring a more intimate setting."

“ Our team has fallen in love with Detroit, and it has been an opportunity of a career to play a part in writing the story of Book Tower’s next 100 years,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Method Co. Randall Cook in a news release. “We have had the privilege to collaborate with Bedrock to conceptualize and bring to life eight different hospitality offerings within one of America’s most iconic properties. We have been ever-mindful of what the restoration of Book Tower means to this city and we’ve worked hard to create hospitality concepts that will excite and help reconnect Detroiters to Book Tower once again and at the same time honor the heritage of this magnificent property.”

Le Suprême reservations may be booked through Resy.

For more on Le Suprême, or to make a reservation, please visit LeSupremeDetroit.com and follow @LeSupremeDetroit for the most up-to-date information.

