Pro-Palestinian protesters headed to Ambassador Bridge stopped by Detroit police, issued citations

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police quickly moved into position to stop a convoy of pro-Palestinian supporters who were headed to the Ambassador Bridge in their vehicles Monday in what may have been an attempt to shut down traffic at the bridge to Canada.

The convoy began in Dearborn's Ford Field Park where organizers declined to share exactly what their plan involved other than they were headed to the bridge.

"We had units from the Detroit Police Department following this convoy," Detroit Police Cmdr. Ryan Connor said. "They actively went through red lights in the city of Detroit. They blocked off intersections. They caused numerous safety violations driving down the street."

Monday's protest appears to be tied to a number of other protests in several major cities across the country on Tax Day.

Pro-Palestinian supporters shut down the Golden Gate Bridge and I-880 in San Francisco for hours Monday. Protesters also disrupted traffic around Chicago O'Hare Airport, resulting in a number of arrests.

Protesters chose April 15 to bring attention to the billions in U.S. tax dollars going to Israel.

