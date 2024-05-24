Pro-Palestinian protestors set up new encampment at Wayne State University

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thursday night, pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment at Wayne State University, demanding the university divest from Israel.

Protester Zaynah Jadallah told our team the encampment comes after one at the University of Michigan was raided; "So we are all in this together, the Student Movement for Divestment is all in this together. So they were raided and they were removed from campus so we are here continuing their efforts."

Jadallah told us she graduated from Wayne State University this past December.

She said she is helping in this protest as, "our main goal is to have the Board of Governors and President Espy willing to have an open discussion or meeting about divestment."

The call for an open meeting has been a point of contention between Wayne State pro-Palestinian protesters and the University's Board of Governors for over a month.

On April 26 footage was released showing pro-Palestinian activists interrupting a Wayne State University Board of Governors meeting to protest the board's lack of response to their call for divestment.

Protesters were physically removed from the meeting by University police.

"We have tried with the University to have open dialogues, to have discussion, we even tried to have the divestment resolution put on the agenda of the Board of Governors, but it was met with decline," said Jadallah.

Our team also spoke to Kevin Rashid who is an Academic Services Officer at Wayne State University.

Rashid told us that seeing the encampment; "I feel pride, I think they’re doing the right thing. I think this is really a beautiful democratic action. I hope that public safety and the university don’t do something unwise in terms of going after these young people"

Rashid is one of the Wayne State University staff members who has been outspoken about his support of the protesters.

We reached out to Wayne State University to hear their response to the encampment Friday morning.

By 5 p.m. Friday evening, we had not received a statement.

"Wayne State has a portfolio called 'SP500' that invests in war manufacturing companies that aid Israeli occupation in genociding the people in Gaza," said Jadallah. "So we are here to demand that this portfolio be divested from and invested in more ethical portfolios."