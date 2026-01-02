Professional Women's Hockey League returns to Detroit for exciting homecoming

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League is making its return to Little Caesars Arena this Saturday for the Takeover Tour game between the Boston Fleet and Vancouver Goldeneyes, bringing special meaning to local players and young fans alike.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

PWHL returns to Little Caesars Arena

With only eight teams in the PWHL and hopes that Detroit will one day have its own franchise, the league's visits to the Motor City have become particularly significant events.

The last two years have seen record attendance at Little Caesars Arena, with more than 14,000 fans packing the venue in March 2025.

"My favorite team in the NHL is the Detroit Red Wings, so I would want there to be a Detroit women's team," said Kimber Burnis from Manistique.

WXYZ-TV

For families like the Burnis family, who traveled over six hours from the Upper Peninsula to watch practice ahead of Saturday's matchup, the PWHL represents new opportunities for young female athletes.

"So now with the PWHL, it's giving, you know, girls her age, above and below, something to work for and look forward to, so for me, that's really what it's all about, and it's exciting to see," Steve Burnis said.

WXYZ-TV

The game holds special significance for several players returning to their home state. Megan Keller, a Farmington Hills native and captain of the Boston Fleet, was recently named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team for what will be her third Olympics.

"Excited to be back home in front of friends and family, and we got the opportunity to play here a couple years ago. It was an amazing crowd, families packed, and you look up in the stands, and you see all these young girls in the crowd, so it's a super special game to be a part of," Keller said.

WXYZ-TV

"It's a huge honor, and it's something that's always been a dream of mine, so looking forward to getting over to Italy," she said about her Olympic selection.

Vancouver's Mellissa Channell-Watkins, who grew up in Plymouth and Canton, echoed the sentiment about inspiring the next generation of female hockey players.

"It's super cool to see people wearing the jersey that you used to wear growing up in the stands, and now those girls have something to look forward to, something to dream for, strive for," Channell-Watkins said.

WXYZ-TV

Young fans like Piper Kincher from Clinton Township are taking notice of the role models these professional athletes provide.

"I feel like we can grow from them. What they do can help us improve skating for us," Kincher said.

WXYZ-TV

The PWHL Takeover Tour game is scheduled for Saturday at Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. You can watch the PWHL Takeover Tour in Detroit at 7 p.m. Saturday on TV20 Detroit.

———————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.