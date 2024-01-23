QLINE topped 1 million riders in 2023

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Officials say the QLINE topped 1 million riders for 2023, representing a fifty percent increase from 2022.

The total also represents a 25 percent total from the pre-COVID ridership of 801,332.

“Our investments in service improvements, establishing closer connections with residents, businesses, and events along the route, and the continued development of our locally operated team made reaching this milestone possible,” said M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski in a news release. “We are grateful for our riders, supporters, and team for helping make this goal a reality.”

Officials say major upcoming events, including the NFL Draft, should help the QLINE continue to build upon its ridership momentum.

