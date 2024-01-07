Ronald McDonald House organizing charity efforts at upcoming Red Wings game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit is helping to organize charity efforts at an upcoming Red Wings game.

The charity is raising money through ticket sales for the Red Wings game on Saturday, March 16, with the puck dropping against the Buffalo Sabres at 12:30 p.m. EST. That money will help cover costs of families who are temporarily staying at the Ronald McDonald house, located near the Children's Hospital of Michigan on Beaubien Boulevard.

Each year, the charity helps hundreds of families for thousands of nights. Marketing & Development Director Kelly Klemmer says the thoughtful donations truly make a difference during tough times, and bring a sense of stability.

“When a child is ill or injured, it’s most important to for healing to have family close by, and we provide house and programs to stay close," Klemmer said. "We provide warm meals, rooms to sleep in and transportation to and from hospitals.”

And starting soon, a portion of sales of Shamrock Shakes at McDonald's in Michigan will also go towards helping those families. For more information about the event and helping Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit, click here.