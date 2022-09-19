Search continues for Detroit barber missing since July

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Posters on D Woods Barbershop serve as a constant reminder that David Woodger is still missing and loved ones are still looking for answers.

“When I found out about him missing, that really touched me. Because he’s really more like a brotha to me and will always we be a brother now," a friend said of David Woodger.

He recalled his last conversation with Woodger, the day before he disappeared.

“He wish me well, and from this day on I do not go into that barbershop. I just can’t go into the barbershop," he said.

Woodger, who’s been cutting hair for more than 20 years, owns D Wood’s Barbershop on East 7 Mile near Mound. Police said the 46-year-old husband and father was seen July 20th leaving the shop with a friend in the evening.

They said he was reportedly last seen at his home at 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

Family and friends have conducted searches to no avail.

On August 1st, police stated the lifelong friend he was seen leaving the shop with was taken into custody as a suspect.

Today, 7 Action News checked in with police about that. They said that suspect was released pending further investigation. Also on August 1st, police stated human remains found in a burned house could have been Woodger’s. As of today, Police said those remains still have not been identified.

His family continues to plea for the public’s help.

“We are asking if you know anything, if you heard anything, to please find it in the kindness of your heart to say something. Not gonna stop looking for him. We are not gonna stop searching for him," Ashlee Shows, Woodger’s niece said at Crime Stoppers press conference in August.

If you have any information in the case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. There's a $2,500 reward for information leading to Woodger.

