Seniors at Detroit apartment complex want answers following string of catalytic converter thefts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame.

Jean Price was one of the unfortunate victims. She said the gate, or lack thereof, is partially to blame.

“Oh, it’s been broken off and on since Christmas,” explained Price.

She said normally the gate is sturdy and requires a fob to go in and out. However, as of Friday, it was wide open. Price said it makes her feel very unsafe.

Price said the incident happened a week ago. She didn’t know she was a victim until she went to start her car and heard a deafening roar.

She’s disabled after a hip injury and already has a hard time getting around. Now she can’t get her car fixed because she lives purely on Social Security.

“It’s very upsetting. Because I know I’ve got to get it fixed. I can’t go anywhere,” explained Price.

Barbara Bazemore, who also lives in Whittier Manor, reacted to the thefts.

“That’s rough. Seniors on fixed incomes having to pay for this to have it fixed. That’s not fair,” remarked Bazemore.

She and a number of other residents told 7 Action News that despite a string of vandalism, security at the apartment complex has actually been reduced in recent times and they want answers.

“We can’t get around as quick as we used to. But the security, we don’t have the security like we should,” Bazemore said.

Residents estimate about half a dozen people had their catalytic converters stolen that night, but they wouldn’t talk to me on camera. Gene explained why they hesitated.

“People are scared to say anything because they are afraid of losing their apartments,” said Bazemore.

7 Action News reached out to the property manager, American Preferred Management Company out of Grand Rapids for comment but had not received a response at the time of publishing.

