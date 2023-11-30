Serial car thief who can't seem to stay out of trouble granted release from jail on another new case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After taking a plea deal in October, Terry Williams Jr. knows he's going to prison when he's sentenced in January but it doesn't seem like that's slowed Williams down.

"He's a car thief. That's what he does," said former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Earlier this year, Williams, 32, was already on probation with the Michigan Department of Corrections for larceny and receiving and concealing stolen property out of Macomb County when he picked up a new case in Detroit.

Williams faced a list of charges including Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, Felon in Possession of a firearm, and Receiving and Concealing Stolen Vehicles.

At the time, Detroit Police described Williams as a serial car thief who was responsible for hundreds of stolen vehicles.

Williams decided to take a plea in that case to Felony Firearm and one count of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Vehicle in exchange for dismissal of the other charges.

Williams was out on bond, awaiting sentencing in January where he's expected to receive a sentence of at least three years in prison. But Williams was arrested again this week for more, similar crimes.

On Wednesday, Williams was arraigned on new charges of Operating a Chop Shop and Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Vehicle.

His defense attorney, who was representing him only for the arraignment, told Magistrate William Burton that Williams has no assault crimes on his record and asked for a personal bond - which would allow a defendant to be released from jail without posting any money unless they later violate bond.

The assistant prosecutor informed Magistrate Burton of the upcoming prison sentence for Williams and asked for a $50,000 cash bond and house arrest if Williams posted bond.

"We believe that this is the only thing that will protect the public," the assistant prosecutor said.

Magistrate Burton said, "I understand your argument. There's a lot of merit to it."

Burton then turned to Williams, who was appearing via video, and told him that if someone committed a crime while on bond, he'd tend to agree with the assistant prosecutor.

Magistrate Burton then told Williams he was a "danger to the community."

But then Burton allowed Williams to be released from jail.

"I just think for the time being, for the safety of the community, I think you just need to sit down for a second. So the court is going to give you a $50,000 personal bond, GPS tether, house arrest while this case is pending," the magistrate said.

Detroit resident James Knight, who has had two vehicles stolen in the last two years, was stunned at the decision to release Williams.

"I think that's totally wrong. Oh, my God. And this keeps happening over and over. I don't understand it," said Knight.

Chief Judge McConico responded by saying Magistrate Burton's handling of the personal bond and giving house arrest to Williams was appropriate.

"He's not going to be remanded for a stolen car case," McConico said. "This is not a felonious assault. This is not an armed robbery. This is not a carjacking case."

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has been outspoken in his criticism of judges and magistrates who grant low or no bonds to defendants.

"When we have a pattern of conduct like this, blatant, that person needs to be locked up," Craig said, "It would be nice for the victims to be able to go into court and look that judge in the eye and say, 'Why?'"

Craig said police and prosecutors put in the work the lock up and prosecute offenders, only to have some get back out on the street and commit additional crimes.

Craig added, "It's one thing for me as a former chief, it's one thing for police officers to speak out on this, but the community has got to speak out. What are our tax dollars going to?"