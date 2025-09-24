DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s crunch time for state House and Senate lawmakers, yet to pass a budget with a looming deadline of Oct. 1 quickly approaching.

State budget battle has many concerned parks may face a shut down

Many state-run programs, including our parks, could be shut down if we don’t see a resolution signed by the governor soon.

As the potential of a state government shutdown draws closer, we’re hearing more and more from metro Detroiters at state parks, like Belle Isle.

Detroiter Moses Hubbert is keeping up with his daily exercise routine, and says he’s tired of seeing state lawmakers take one step forward and two steps back.

“I would tell lawmakers - look out for the people, we already know you are looking out for yourself,” Hubbert says.

Moses and others I talked to at Belle Isle today are doubling down on the need for our state parks to remain open and for lawmakers on both sides in Lansing to agree on a budget before the approaching deadline of October 1st to avoid a shutdown.

“You know it’s political. Somebody has an agenda,” Hubbert says.

The DNR continues to operate parks for the time being, but state leaders tell me a very different scenario could emerge if the House and Senate can’t get a successful budget passed.

A spokesperson for the state budget office released the following statement on the situation:

It is the Legislature's job to pass a budget that will help Michigan families thrive. Once that budget is passed, it will go to the governor's desk for signature. We know Team Michigan has been working hard to reach a budget deal so Michiganders can continue to receive the critical state services they depend on every day. There has been good progress made over the last few weeks, and we are optimistic that we can get a deal done.

I also asked lawmakers on both sides how key issues like road funding, education, school lunches, and public safety are being worked out during recent sessions running past midnight.

“The governor said there’s no budget without a roads plan. The Senate Democrats have adopted the governor’s road plans. So, we’re able to move forward with that,” says Rep. Cam Cavitt of Cheboygan (R).

“It’s a very difficult process we’ve been working through. We’ve had massive, big cuts forced by the one big beautiful bill,” says Rep. Alabas Farhat of Dearborn (D).

I’ve learned more late-night meetings are expected to achieve the goal of preventing a shutdown that could also impact other state offices.

For Moses, it comes down to compromise before only the wildlife is left here.

“I’ve been walking here every day for the last month, I enjoy the scenery. The agricultural. Birds,” he says.

Moses says he’s not going to stop walking as long as he can, and hopes lawmakers do their part in time.