State suspends Detroit child care license over supervision, injury concerns

DETROIT (WXYZ) — State officials have suspended the license for a Detroit child care center after allegations of safety violations and inadequate supervision.



Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Detroit's New Beginnings Child Care license suspended

The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential suspended the license of New Beginnings Child Care and Academy on Southfield Freeway in Detroit. The facility, operated by PBA Royal LLC, can no longer care for children, effective immediately.

According to MiLEAP, New Beginnings violated several state laws, including leaving children unsupervised and incidents where children suffered injuries while in the facility's care.

The state agency documented multiple incidents where children were left without proper supervision, including cases where children escaped the facility and were found in the parking lot. Officials also reported that children were injured at the child care center, with staff providing conflicting explanations about the incidents.

New Beginnings owner Pageant Atterberry denied the allegations in a statement.

"New Beginnings is committed to the health and safety of the children entrusted to it," Atterberry said. "We deny the allegations and do not feel they deserve the extreme action taken by the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential."

There are multiple New Beginnings Child Care and Academy facilities located throughout metro Detroit.

Atterberry said an appeal of MiLEAP's decision will be submitted in the coming days to contest both the allegations and the license suspension.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.