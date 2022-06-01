Sudden storm wreaks havoc across metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The sudden weather system that swept across metro Detroit around 1 pm caused a lot of damage.

The weather system lasted for a couple of minutes. It started with heavy rain and strong winds but resulted in downed power lines to trees crashing into people’s living rooms.

7 Action News Reporter Faraz Javed was on Detroit’s west side on Penrod Street where he saw the destruction firsthand.

"I was just driving around on my way down the street, and I was hoping that my house did not get smashed," said Harold Dorris, whose home was damaged.

Sadly, his house was not able to escape the wrath of the storm.

On his arrival, Harold found his house crushed under a 100-year-old tree.

"No one was at home, nobody was hurt," said Harold Dorris, home damaged.

In a similar sight on Rosemont Ave., a BMW was hit by a tree. On Long Acre, big trees were uprooted. On Beach daily, streetlights and powerlines were crushed by trees.

"We had a lot of wind come through here, very fast, and according to the neighbors they just heard a big boom, and it was very quick, and it was over," said Harold Dorris, home damaged.

Another area resident, Bob Bauer says the storm only lasted for 10 mins but he hasn’t seen damage like this before.

"We have power lines down, they were hit on Beech Daly, and behind us, we have no power," said Bob Bauer, the homeowner.

Meanwhile, once the storm cleared, it was all about neighbors helping neighbors.

Brandy Foster brought her sons and sister to help a senior citizen clear the debris.

"I didn’t have anything to do on my side, so I brought my gloves and said do you need a hand?" said Brandy Foster, the homeowner.

The rest of the day, folks tried to clean up as much as possible by gathering the debris and waiting for the city to clear the remaining. Meanwhile, homeowners like Harold with significant damages to their properties will are now spending their time calling their insurance company.

