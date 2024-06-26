Teachers working to ratify a tentative contract with Detroit Public Schools Community District

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A tentative deal is on the table between the Detroit Federation of Teachers and the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The two have been negotiating a contract since February as educators are working to secure more job protections after the state revised its school code and the Michigan para law.

The union fought for higher pay and better retiree benefits last August.

"We were intentional last year with a one-year deal because there was going to be some rights restored to educators in Michigan and so we did a one-year deal because had we done anything longer, we would have been locked into that contract," said DFT president Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins.

Wilson- Lumpkins couldn't get into specific details but says the tentative contract includes some more inclusive language and protections for workers from layoffs and discipline.

"We absolutely must have restored rights as it relates to layoffs and recall, seniority, teacher evaluation, teacher discipline, and discharge. The district has had complete purview over those processes. We had no input and no recourse in the event that anything happened," said Wilson-Lumpkins. "Restored rights is a huge win for our members. We haven’t experienced massive layoffs in many years but to have the right to decide how that should occur amongst our membership is huge. Otherwise, the district could just lay off whomever they want whenever they want."

The union president says the details of the tentative deal are now headed to members for review before a vote to ratify or not will begin.

"We are committed to providing the best educational services that our children so rightfully deserve. That's the bottom line. That's always the bottom line. How do we secure quality professionals, certified professionals in our classrooms so our children can have the best," said Lumpkins.

Parents with students in the district say as students work to compensate for pandemic learning loss and the teacher shortage continues, it's important to keep educators in the classroom.

"I have an 18 year old. He just graduated from Osborn. I have a 16-year-old at Cass Tech. I have an 11-year-old at Marion Law and a Pre-K(student) going to kindergarten," said Detroiter Johnettia Jackson. "I'm still in shock. Homeschooling, online, then going back face to face, the COVID testing protocols they had in place."

Jackson says because she has students at different age levels with different needs, it's critical the district is able to maintain staff. She agreed worker conditions are a big part of that.

"It's very important. It's critical to their future, our future," said Jackson.

DFT members are hoping to begin voting Wednesday night. Voting is set to continue until Friday. If the contract is ratified, it would take effect this upcoming school year.

7 News Detroit reached out to a representative for the school district for comment on Wednesday afternoon but no one was immediately available.