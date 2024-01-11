Teamsters strike against US Foods impacting Detroit Public Schools food supply

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Schools Community School District recently sent a letter to parents letting them know that breakfast and lunch will be provided to students but options will be limited.

According to the district, this is because its main food distributor, U.S. Foods, is experiencing a significant disruption in services due to union driver strikes.

“The food options are so terrible, my oldest has eczema so the food they give him, he’s not supposed to eat,” said parent Makiyah Johnson.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti explained in the letter that the strikes are preventing the district from receiving the volume of food regularly received to feed students.

Makiyah Johnson says since food options will be limited, she will pack her son’s lunch but she’s worried about other parents who may not be able to do the same.

“They don’t have options for people who don’t eat meat,” said Johnson. “So, it’s like, what about the people who don’t eat meat and can’t necessarily afford to buy the groceries because how expensive groceries are.”

The strike against U.S. Foods started on Monday when members of the Teamsters union in Illinois decided to hit the picket line.

In a social media post, the union said on Thursday that if U.S. Foods doesn’t get serious in negotiations, things will only get worse for the company as the strike spreads to even more facilities.

Meanwhile, U.S. Foods sent 7 Action News a statement regarding the strikes and their impact on DPSCD.

It reads in part:

“Customer deliveries are going out and we are working closely with our customers to resolve any previously delayed deliveries.”

Johnson says even though the strikes are affecting her child’s food at school, she understands why the truckers are out on the picket line.

“If you’re not getting paid what you’re worth, then you should go on strike because they have families too,” said Johnson.