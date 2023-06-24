The Braid Gallery to host grand opening event July 1st to July 3rd in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Braid Gallery is thrilled to announce its grand opening event, a celebration of the stunning beauty and artistic prowess of hair

braiding. The event will run from July 1st to July 3rd at 10612 W. Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI (48221).

Guests should prepare to be captivated and inspired as a world where braids are elevated to an art form like never before. They'll get a chance to dive into interactive hands-on workshops, designed for all skill levels, where they can learn new techniques, styles, and trends directly from experienced professionals. They'll also get an opportunity to unleash their creativity and elevate their braiding skills to new heights.

Got burning questions about hair braiding? Instructors will be on hand to share their knowledge, insights, and tips during Q&A sessions. Refreshments will be available and complimentary goodie bags filled with hair care essentials and surprises will be given away to the first 100 guests.

To reserve your spot or to learn more, visit https://thebraidgallery313.com/grand-opening-rsvp. You can also stay updated with the latest news and sneak peeks by following the shop on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/the.braid.gallery.detroit/.