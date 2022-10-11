Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours

DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours.

The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.

7 Action News went to each of the locations and was able to grab surveillance video and photos, click play on the video above to see.

In the surveillance video of the Bank of America robbery, you can see a red truck pulling in at 4:29 a.m. and leaving by 4:34 a.m.

Within those five minutes, you can even see lights turn on inside the bank and what appears to be the thieves grabbing what they can.

Samuel Ross Jr. lives in the area and said to 7 Action News while passing by, "It’s sad, it’s really sad what the world is coming to now."

An individual familiar with the bank said this was the third time a robbery like this has happened at this bank location this year.

"We are really down to that," said Ross. "This ain't the first time I’ve heard of this either, I heard that like last week somebody did a big move like that."

Over at the AT&T robbery, neighboring business owners say the thieves weren't able to steal anything.

"They tried to get in but they couldn’t," said Paul Thomas, a doctor at Plum Health. "I think they left pretty quickly because it is a high-traffic area."

As far as why we may be seeing more of these crimes?

National security experts have cited the fact that it's typically a non-violent crime, meaning fewer consequences, and that upcoming holidays provide more motivation.

"Ya'll need to get a job," said Ross. "I’m really sad to see what the world is coming to. Everyone is so desperate to do bad things, but be desperate to make better decisions in life."

Detroit Police tell 7 Action News their investigation into how much was stolen, and if these crimes are connected, is ongoing.