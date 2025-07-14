Tragic death at Southwest Detroit Hospital raises warnings about Urban Exploring

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A tragic death unfolded after a group allegedly entered the abandoned Southwest Detroit hospital, where demolition is planned this month.

Detroit police say a man fell through an elevator shaft early Saturday morning.

We’ve talked about urban exploring and what can go wrong when someone illegally enters a crumbling building. Now, the city is sounding the alarm again.

“The reason I do urban exploration is to see the history behind the walls of Detroit; there’s so much in Detroit that hasn’t been talked about,” says urban explorer Ryan Jakubowski.

For Jakubowski, visiting sites like the once vacant Detroit Central Station, the former Packard plant, and Fisher Body has come with a sense of adventure and love of history.

He shared images with me when we met to talk about the tragic death of a man, killed on July 12, after falling through an elevator shaft at the vacant Southwest Detroit Hhospital on 20th Street.

“We’ve been to places that had Malcom X and MLJ Jr., speaking on the floors,” he says. “Once it’s gone and destroyed, it’s out of here. We’ll get permission from the owners as well to go in there.”

“It was extremely dangerous,” says Detroit City Councilmember Mary Water. “My condolences to family members. There’s a reason there are fences around the place.”

Waters weighed in before attending a safety commission hearing downtown. She tells me the site of the hospital, closed since 2006, which is planned to become a new home and soccer stadium for Detroit City FC, is no place for exploration.

“There’s a reason it’s gated and says no trespassing. We need to be aware, don’t go into those places fenced in. You don’t know what you’ll meet there. When it says don’t go, do not go,” Waters says.

The danger that culminated in a death just before 2 am on Saturday is now prompting a critical warning about what can go wrong.

Police have not yet released the name of the man killed at the site slated for demolition. Detroit City FC has shared plans to open a new stadium by spring 2027.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people do these things and go in by trespassing, late at night. You don’t know what you’ll run into. It can be a scary place. You don’t know what you’ll run into at night,” says Jakubowski.

I have reached out to both the city and the property owner, Detroit City FC. Both have yet to share any additional statement.