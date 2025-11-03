Trump administration to partially restore SNAP benefits as Detroit food pantries face increased demand

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Trump administration announced today they will partially restore funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), offering a glimmer of hope to more than a million Michigan residents who depend on these benefits.



However, it remains unclear how much beneficiaries will receive or when the relief will arrive, leaving many still turning to local food pantries for immediate assistance.

"You have so many people who depend on it," said Manita Epps, a Detroit resident who receives SNAP benefits. "You’ve got babies, first off. You’ve got elderly, disability, veterans, you have people who really need these things.”

Epps, who is on disability herself, previously received $200 monthly in SNAP benefits before they were cut off on Saturday.

By Monday, she was visiting Capuchin Soup Kitchen with her daughter, filling a shopping cart with canned goods, meat, and vegetables.

"This is my first time coming here, and I do thank them for the help," she added.

Food pantries across Detroit are experiencing unprecedented demand. One Detroit resident described waiting four hours in line at a local church food distribution.

"I counted the cars, and I was like the 104th car going in to get food, I mean, it's getting that bad," said Rebecca Gunn, a Detroit resident.

Tim Hinkle with Capuchin Soup Kitchen says they're struggling to keep up as food quickly disappears from their shelves.

"The 'S' in SNAP stands for supplemental. So, that's what it was really envisioned to be, and then food pantries like us are the supplement to the supplement," said Hinkle. "But with no SNAP, now we're kind of becoming that front line."

Metro Food Rescue, a non-profit focused on reducing food waste and fighting food insecurity, is also feeling the increased pressure.

"We're getting calls every single day from food pantries asking for more support who are scared about what their demand is going to look like in the next couple of weeks," said Chad Techner, founder of Metro Food Rescue.

Techner's organization distributes fresh fruit and produce to over 100 food pantries in Detroit and remains committed to helping those in need despite the challenges.

"SNAP benefits cover 9 meals for every one the charity food system does, and we're not going to be able to fill that gap, but we're doing everything we can to do as much as we can as quickly as we can," Techner said.

In response to the crisis, Metro Food Rescue is teaming up with United Way, Gleaners, and Forgotten Harvest to collaborate with the city of Detroit.

Mayor Mike Duggan recently authorized nearly $2 million in funds to help meet the increased demand. Details on food distribution locations will be released Tuesday evening.

