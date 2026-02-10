Trump threatens to block opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump turned up the heat on his trade war with Canada, saying he may not permit the Gordie Howe International Bridge from opening.

The post says, in part, "I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve."

The $4.8 billion bridge is finishing up construction, with the organization that runs it saying all major construction on the project is done and that they have started the process of testing and commissioning the systems that will be in operation at the facility. They have not said when the bridge is scheduled to open. It was expected to be completed last year, but it is now forecasted for sometime in 2026.

The bridge has been in the works for more than a decade, with construction beginning in 2018, during Trump's first term. In his first first year in office, 7 News Detroit reported on how Trump could make the bridge a priority in his push for infrastructure improvements.

But just months later, the owners of the Ambassador Bridge launched a media campaign in an effort to have the bridge blocked.

We have reached out to the Gordie Howe International Bridge team for comment and will update this story with what they say.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also not responded to the President's posting.

