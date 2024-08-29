Two children injured in separate shootings in Detroit within two weeks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two kids have been shot in Detroit in less than two weeks. Thankfully the kids are expected to be okay.

7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke to the mom of one of the boys who was shot and she says this gun violence in the city needs to stop.

“Y’all trying to take our babies away from us,” said Lynette Brock of Detroit.

Last week, Lynette Brock’s 8-year-old son, Isaiah Watson, was grazed in the head by a bullet after a drive-by shooting happened in their neighborhood on Fairmont Drive on Detroit’s east side.

8-year-old boy home after being injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

Thankfully, Isaiah will make a full recovery but Brock says her son will always be traumatized by this situation.

“He don’t want to sleep, he scared, he doesn’t even want to come outside with us no more,” said Brock

Brock says she was heartbroken to hear that a 6-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting on Basset Street near Pleasant in southwest Detroit.

“They babies, they babies,” said Brock.

That six-year-old boy’s family told me he was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.

Brock says she hates that another family is dealing with their child being shot.

“Walking around, playing, being normal, and all of a sudden your kid gets struck by a bullet because of nonsense like it’s got to stop,” said Brock.

Brock added that she doesn’t want to see any more families go through what she and her family are going through right now.

She’s encouraging people to put down the guns.

“Kids should not be getting shot at all,” said Brock. "Nobody should.”

If you have any more information that would help Detroit police find the people responsible for these shootings, contact them at Anyone who has information regarding these suspects or the incident is asked to call the police department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.