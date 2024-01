DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a double shooting that left two people dead on Detroit's west side.

It happened just east of the Southfield Freeway at 8 Mile and Archdale Street.

Police say one of the men pulled up to the other and fired a shot. A fight over the gun between the two led to five or six other shots being fired. Both men were hit

Police are not naming the victims, one of whom was in a wheelchair.