Two Michigan State Police troopers shot in incident on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating an incident where two members of their Emergency Support Team have been injured.

MSP says the officer were both shot, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. The exact conditions of the officers aren't known.

It happened in the 10200 block of W. Outer Drive on Detroit's west side. Police say the suspect was barricaded inside a home but has been taken into custody. He was reportedly injured in the incident.

Chief James White updates the media after an office involved shooting

In a media briefing, Detroit Police Chief James White says the suspect appears to have been wounded in the initial exchange of gunfire with the troopers. White says it looks like he will survive.

White says two people were in the home with the suspect. They are unhurt and unharmed. White says they are also in custody, but he does not believe they will face charges.

White says the two troopers were serving a search warrant with members of the joint MDP/DPD Fugitive Apprehension Team. White says at some point the suspect became violent and exchanged shots. White says the police officers were struck at least four times, with one officer possibly being struck three times and the other once.

A Detroit Police spokesperson is telling 7 Action News an MSP trooper was shot and taken to Sinai Grace Hospital.

MSP says the investigation is being conducted by the Detroit Police Department primarily.

White was attending a promotion ceremony at the time the call came in. He addressed the crowd saying, "Many of us, before we got her tonight, we got an officer-involved shooting, where two police officers, Michigan State Police, were partnering with us tonight to get a very violent offender off the street, were shot. I had the privilege, and I say privilege, of talking with the two heroes before I got here because they were able to talk. We shared some laughs. I talked to their colonel, but you couldn't get past the fact that two officers were shot, simply doing their jobs. This was a very, very, very, difficult and tough time for law enforcement."

