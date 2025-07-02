Two persons of interest in custody in Detroit park shooting that killed teen and 4-year-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have two persons of interest in custody in connection with a shooting incident that left a 4-year-old boy and an 18-year-old dead.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report on the latest updates:

Two persons of interest in custody in park shooting that killed teen, 4-year-old

Police also say they executed two search warrants in connection with the case. They are not revealing where the search warrants were executed.

However, 7 News Detroit cameras captured a search at a home at the corner of Dawes and Ohio on the west side, with officers carrying bags of evidence outside. A woman living at the home declined to comment.

The Friday shootings at Skinner Playfield near Denby High School left two families in mourning.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's and Ryan Marshall's original full reports in the video player below

Two families mourn after 4-year-old boy and teen killed in Detroit park shooting

Two families mourn after 4-year-old boy and teen killed in Detroit park shooting

Samir Grubbs, 4, was shot and killed while at the park with his mother.

"Please, please put the guns down, it's so senseless, it doesn't make any sense," said Jasmine Grubbs, Samir's mother. "It's so senseless, you took my baby from me."

WXYZ Jasmine Grubbs

Grubbs says her son was full of life and was getting ready to start pre-K.

"Samir's smile lights up the room no matter where we went, everybody gravitating toward him," Grubbs said. "He loved to go to church, loved to go to the park, that's his thing, he wanted to go to church."

Two other people at the park were also shot, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey, who died from his injuries.

"He loved photography, he loved working on mini bikes, he self-taught, he was just a very helpful little guy, that's all I knew him for," said Joseph Shelmonson-Bey, Daviyon's father.

WXYZ Joseph Shelmonson-Bey

Joseph was told his son jumped in front of a bullet to save someone from being shot at the park.

"He reacted to protect somebody, something I probably would have did," Joseph said.

Both Joseph and Jasmine are calling for justice for their sons.

"We need to speak up in our community to make it better... so we don't have to worry about our kids going through even more of this bloodshed in the community," Joseph said.

"You're taking children away from loving families, families that treat them right, families that care for them," Grubbs said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

————-

This story is an updated version based on subsequent developments of a story that was reported on-air by a journalist and that was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.