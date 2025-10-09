DETROIT (WXYZ) — The University of Detroit Mercy's theater program has found its permanent home with the opening of a brand new $2 million Black Box Theatre, marking a significant milestone for students and faculty who previously had to bounce between different venues.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

University of Detroit Mercy opens new $2 million Black Box Theatre

The state-of-the-art facility spans 13,000 square feet and features a costume shop, green room, and advanced lighting and sound technology.

Just two weeks ago, the theater program cut the ribbon on the space, which was made possible through an anonymous $2 million donation.

"We are now in the brand new Detroit Mercy Black Box Theatre," said Andrew Papa, chair of the Department of Performing Arts. "Blessed, lucky, however you want to call it, to receive a 2 million dollar anonymous donation, and that has stayed strictly anonymous, we do not know who it is."

WXYZ-TV

For years, the theater company struggled without a dedicated space, moving from location to location both on and off campus.

"It was just kind of hard to not have a home," said Sarah Rusk, managing director of the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company. "It's honestly a dream come true in a lot of ways."

WXYZ-TV

The theater's inaugural production will be Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," with set construction currently underway. Sophomore theater student Ladonte Hartfield, who will have a major role in the upcoming play, is excited about the opportunities the new space provides.

"I really like embodying other characters, getting out of my own person," Hartfield said. "I would love to be voicing video games, television, shows, things like that, yes, I do believe it's a step in the right direction."

WXYZ-TV

Papa emphasized that despite its name, the Black Box Theatre will be open to the broader community.

"We do not see ourselves as sectioned off in any regard," Papa said. "We wanna have workshops, we wanna have lecture series, poetry readings, there's a whole host of ways this space can be used with the community."

The first official show on the new stage will take place on November 7, marking the theater's 55th season.

"The butterflies or the nerves, they never go away," Papa said about upcoming performances. "You just get better at handling them. I know our students, I know our directors, I know our program, it's gonna be a great show."

———————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

