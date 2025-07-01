Video of confrontation between Detroit mayoral candidate Barlow and group of women going viral

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An ugly confrontation caught on video between a group of women downtown and a candidate for Detroit mayor is now going viral.

See Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Video of confrontation between Detroit mayoral candidate, women going viral

The early morning incident is now under police investigation with allegations of assault and more.

I talked with people on both sides of the escalating situation to find out what they say really happened and where police stand with their investigation.

Captured on cell phone video and now shared numerous times on social media, the altercation was between several women who’ve asked not to be identified and Detroit mayoral candidate Jonathan Barlow.

In the video shared with me by the woman holding the phone, Barlow is seen approaching, and then she says this followed.

Web extra: TikTok video shows Barlow's interaction

“He’s walking toward me. I’m screaming. He slaps my phone out of my hand. Hits me in the face. Cuts my lip,” she says.

It was just before 2 a.m. on June 28th when the scene played out near Fort Street in the Rivertown area.

The woman, whom I’ve confirmed filed a police report, claims Barlow exchanged words after initially trying to socialize, then slapped her phone out of her hand.

“He’s harassing us. You see him following us while they’re screaming,” she says.

It’s a claim Barlow adamantly denies.

“It was actually her friend that knocked the phone out of her hand,” Barlow says. “I was trying to protect both of us. We both got knocked at the same time.”

Barlow goes on to say that he was leaving a fraternity party, where he helped park cars, when he got into conversation with the group.

He says he did not escalate with violence and was himself victimized.

“Assuming I wanted to engage her friends was not the case. I was simply campaigning and moving cars around,” he says.

Barlow says footage from his own phone proves he did not act in a hostile manner, and he’s willing to share that with police.

As a candidate for mayor, he tells us it’s not the first time he’s faced a false claim.

Police confirm allegations of assault and destruction of property are being looked into.

Barlow says he still has not been contacted by Detroit police, but is willing to answer any questions.