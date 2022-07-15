Vigil held to pay tribute to Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Shawna Lancaster added a magnet with a picture of Officer Loren Courts to a makeshift memorial at her street’s corner while thinking about how so many on her street, herself included, didn’t know they were in danger.

“It was a street full of kids out playing,” said Lancaster.

As children played on July 6, enjoying a summer day, at Marlowe and Joy Road a man started shooting.

“He was randomly shooting out the windows, randomly shooting at cars driving past. He was going to shoot somebody,” said Lancaster.

Officer Loren Courts, a husband and father of two, responded to protect families on Marlowe Street without hesitation. Then that 19-year-old gunman fired at him, hitting him in the neck. Officer Courts lost his life.

“He was out to hurt somebody and he did,” said Commander Michael Chambers, of the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct.

Chambers and the community want Officer Courts' family to know they will never forget him or them.

“Just seeing his daughter, son, his wife, and parents. Our hearts go out. And we just ask that the family if they ever need us don’t hesitate to reach out and we are going to be there,” said Chambers.

“I am just as sad as if it was my brother or my uncle or my cousin. He put his life on the line for us. He don’t even know us but he do it. He deserves the same love that everyone else deserves,” said Lancaster.

Police, community members, and family of Officer Courts held a vigil outside the precinct on Friday, sharing memories and condolences.

“The men and women of this department love him. Period,” said Chief James White.

